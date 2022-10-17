Fi, Ronzulli: “Italy needs a government as soon as possible. Case closed”

The center right must deal with the sensational break between Giorgia Melons and Silvio Berlusconithe mutual accusations now jeopardize the training of a government center-right. On the one hand Fdi by the voice of the former group leader in the Francesco Chamber Lollobrigida, spoke of “no mess or immediately back to the vote”. While on the Fi front the Sicilian group leader Gianfranco Micciche he hypothesized “the external support of Berlusconi “. It all started with the so-called”Ronzulli case“, and it’s the same blue senator now through one Note widespread to try to close the matter.

“The Ronzulli case – explains the person concerned in a note – is not never existedand in any case it no longer exists. I am the daughter of a carabiniere, my father served the country in the Army for many years and taught me that serve the homeland it is the first duty of every citizen and first of all of those who have public responsibilities. Italy needs to have a government at most soonwith a high profile team, backed by a coalition of center-right united, cohesive and compact. In the coming days, the center-right will present itself united at the Colleto propose to the President of the Republic to confer the task on the Hon. Melonswhich has the right-duty to lead the country to take it out of the crisis“.

