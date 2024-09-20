FI, Ronzulli: “I don’t think he left dreaming of an alternative to bipolarism…”

Lycia Ronzulli is clear on the possibility of a return to Forza Italia Of Gelmini And Carfagna who announced their farewell to Action: “There are no conditions. “Being part of this family – the Azzurri senator told Il Tempo – it can’t be a loophole for those who want to secure a political future, no longer having this possibility in their party of origin. I don’t think that those who left dreamed of an alternative to bipolarism, because the conditions weren’t there then and they aren’t there today either”.

“Indeed, – he continues – the trend what we are witnessing in these years is a strengthening of bipolarism. Those who did not understand this were either short-sighted or were not moved by such noble motives. It is good to open the doors, but without selling ourselves short. Especially for those who – continues Ronzulli – until a minute before were attacking us and smearing the name of Berlusconi. We have the duty to question ourselves about the origins and political past of those who want to join Forza Italia. About their pedigree. Above all out of respect for the many administrators, managers and parliamentarians who are always been consistent and every day they sacrifice themselves for the party“.