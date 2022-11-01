Fi, Ronzulli and the digs at Meloni on no-vax and cash ceiling

Licia Ronzulli does not spare criticism of the new prime minister Melons for the first choices made by the new government and opens one crack inside the majority. The parent company in the Senate of Come on Italy, after his exclusion from the list of ministers, he continues to throw digs in the direction of Meloni. “The message that could pass – explains Ronzulli to the Press – by revising them out of the blue standards which regulate the administration of vaccines is that the government wink to the no-vax. This is also why I wish for a gradual process for overcoming the anti Covid measures. The Forza Italia delegation will not throw in the towel on this. Perhaps we could have waited for the natural expiration of the measure, December 31, for reinstate the doctors not vaccinated. “

“So as to avoid that – continues Ronzulli to the Press – the silent majority of those who, honoring the lab coat, have been responsibly vaccinated feel defeat by the noisy minority of No Vax. But if he asks me, who is he No-Vax and therefore it goes against medicine and science should not operate in the health field. It is right, however, that the government immediately took care of the rave party. The State cannot look the other way when there are abusive events in which no security measures are guaranteed and where, almost always, a context of absolute illegality. The roof cash a € 5 thousand it’s a right fit. But maybe I wouldn’t have considered it there priority of the new government“.

