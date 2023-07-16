Forza Italia, shaken in the post Berlusconi. Mulè: “If he were a candidate it would be good for the country”. That’s who

First earthquake shocks less than 24 hours after the announcement of new secretary of Forza Italia in the era post Berlusconi. The Vice-President of the Chamber intervenes in an interview with Il Giorno Giorgio Mulè: “Tajani is a ferryman who must lead to the new organization of the party”, then “it will be up to the congress to sanction whether he will be our definitive captain, in the meantime a real and undeclared collegiality will be necessary”.

“Tajani is one of the founders of Forza Italia, he has shown what he can do; then we will see what will happen next year, if someone disputes him for the secretariat. I hope that the congress is alive, that there is a confrontation”. Furthermore, “the right people must be chosen for the right jobs. Tajani must rely on those who, due to personal history and skills, are able to fill certain roles. It is not true that everyone can do everything. We need teamwork and in a team, as everyone knows, the defender cannot be an attacker and the goalkeeper cannot be a full-back.

