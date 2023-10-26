FI, Cota appointed to lead the Simplification and Bureaucratization department

New department heads in Forza Italia. The national secretary appointed them Antonio Tajani, having consulted the head of the departments, Alessandro Cattaneo. Among the new entries is the former Northern League governor of Piedmont Roberto Cota who has long since started a process of rapprochement with FI (he had also participated in the Paestum event), appointed to lead the Simplification and Debureaucratization department.

Maurizio Casasco becomes head of the Economics department; Valentina Aprea of ​​Education; Cristina Rossello of Solidarity; Chiara Tenerini from Labour; Flavio Tosi of Hunting Policies; Giandiego Gatta of Fisheries and Aquaculture; Daniela Ternullo of the Family; Carlo De Romanis of Tourism; Fiammetta Modena of Disability and Social Affairs: the regional councilor and councilor for the territory of the Lombardy region Gianluca Comazzi is responsible for the Animal Rights department.

