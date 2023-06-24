Come on Italy, Fascina does not retire

Marta Fascina doesn’t fit. As Corriere della Sera writes, she does not intend to retire. “Perhaps, to put it in the words entrusted to one of the very few with whom you speak practically every day, “I didn’t expect untrue things to be said so soon”such as the elusive request for eviction from Villa San Martino (“It is obvious that he is and will still be there”, say his friends), such as the reconstructions on the fluctuating relationship with Antonio Tajani (“We have an excellent relationship and we have never discussed” , she says), ending with the doubts raised on the evolution of the closeness with the children of Silvio Berlusconi, with whom the bond is closer than ever, starting with Marina “, reads the Corriere.

According to Corriere, “throwing down the glove as a sign of defiance is perhaps too much, given the reluctance of the character in the proscenium. But when he says “I am and remain in Forza Italia”, probably Fascina doesn’t say it just to say. The area, if one could speak of an area, is anything but in retreat”.

Barelli, “Forza Italia inclusive, Fascina? You will tell us how you want to commit yourself”

“Forza Italia is an inclusive liberal party. And in fact everyone shared the idea of ​​having the doors open for those who, by sharing our values, intend to contribute to our growth, naturally without forgetting leaders and militants who, even in the past, They have shown commitment and dedication.” Thus Paolo Barelli, president of the deputies of Forza Italia, to Corriere.

There is much talk of Marta Fascina, it seems that there is agitation in the party about her possible position: shouldn’t her role be clarified? “There is really nothing to clarify. Marta Fascina is a member of FI; she enjoys everyone’s esteem and trust and was the beloved companion of President Berlusconi until the last moments of her earthly life. Today we all respect her pain and it will be Marta herself, in due time, to tell us her decisions on the commitment to be allocated to Fi”.

