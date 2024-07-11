FI, Confalonieri: the top secret lunches to relaunch the party with new faces

The family Berlusconi he has no intention of giving up politics, indeed his five children Silvio aim to relaunch Forza Italiaeven if they consider the current leader Antonio Tajani a name that guarantees reliability. But the mandate to create a FI 2.0 – according to what La Stampa has learned – would have been entrusted to Fedele Confalonierithe historic president of Mediaset and great friend of Silvio BerlusconiThe trusted Fininvest manager often visits Rome lately and meet above all politicians that revolve around the moderate worldnot only of Forza Italia. Those who would send him on a reconnaissance mission would also be Navy And Pier Silviodemonstrating a renewed interest among Berlusconi’s eldest sons in politics and clearly in Forza Italia.

Confalonieri would have received a precise mandate: to understand directly what’s going on in Parliament but above all – continues La Stampa – think about the future of the party founded by the father to renew and relaunch it, also given the support not only of the five children (over 600 thousand euros paid before the European elections) but also of men Mediaset that they paid 20-30 thousand euros and that will soon appear in the lists delivered to Parliament. “Don’t rush, you will see developments”, whispered Confalonieri during these very private lunches. Will one of Silvio Berlusconi’s sons or daughters enter the fray? This was the question that was circulating insistently among the Azzurri yesterday in the Chamber, who spoke of nothing other than this renewed interest of the family and the Mediaset world. Navy would be the most reluctant to a direct intervention by the family, but some Azzurri have spoken with Pier Silvio finding “a great interest in politics, an interest he had never had before.”