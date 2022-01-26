Fi, Berlusconi at San Raffaele: he hardly wants to see anyone

While at the Room goes on stage there third day of voting to elect the President of the Republicone of the main candidates until a few days ago to take the place of Sergio Mattarella is hospitalized and not just for simple checks. Silvio Berlusconiin fact, – reads the Corriere della Sera – he would also suffer from an infectionbut yours conditions are not considered serious: “He is quite well”, says those close to him. The leader of Come on Italy is described by those close to him as a sad man, depressed, alternating between anger and discouragement, very few answer the phone and very few want to meet. His hospitalization is still required and it is not known for how long. But it sure is the mood to be the worst.

A call that he certainly made yesterday – continues the Corriere – was ad Antonio Tajaniwho illustrated the state of the situation for the election of Head of state in detail after endless talks and meetings, none of them even vaguely resolving so far. And he would have said, or at least this was what the blue coordinator reported to the allies during the summit of the center-rightwhich would like to have a president of Forza Italia. The names are two: that of the same Tajani, which seems like his first choice. Is that of Maria Elisabetta Casellati: “We have highly influential figures equal to this role”, he wanted him to refer to the top on his behalf.

