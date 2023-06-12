FI, Berlusconi and the candidacy of his partner’s father

Silvio Berlusconi was forced back into hospitalization St. Raphael due to his delicate health condition. As always at her side is her partner Martha Fascina who does not detach herself from her man for a moment and besides her there is what the leader of the Azzurri calls “Pope“, Mr Horacethe father of his fiancée.

Precisely from this increasingly strong bond between the two, it would have been born – according to what Corriere della Sera reports – the idea of ​​nominating him in the next elections European with Come on Italy in Campania in 2024. That would not be good news for Fulvio Marthuscellothe strong man of the party in the region close to Antonio Tajani. But the idea on the table comes at a difficult time for the party.

