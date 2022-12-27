Fi, Berlusconi: “A goal? Flat tax and lower rates for everyone”

Silvio Berlusconi look at 2023 with clear ideas about targets to be reached with the majority. The leader of Come on Italy promotes the budget law that is about to be approved in extremis since Parliament. “I consider this maneuver – explains Berlusconi to the Republic – the best possible under the given conditions. The very serious crisis linked to the cost of energy and raw materials required an urgent response and forced us to devote a large part of resources available to limit the effects of price increases. This is to avoid one new recessionary phaseinflation and unemployment, which many families and businesses could not have resisted”. But Berlusconi looks above all at next stepsone in particular.

“I think – continues the leader of Fi a Repubblica – the justice reformon which the minister Nordius gave directions based on a solid guarantor culture which is also ours. I am also thinking of the bureaucratic reform, with the abolition of the tax regime permissions preventive, for construction and for the start-up of business activities. A cost-free reform which will encourage investment and therefore the growth and creation of jobs. According to the Association of Italian Builders, even one million in a year. What I claim instead is the need for one fiscal peace to heal the past in the blackberries of a big one tax reform that turn down the rates for everyone with the introduction of the flat tax. He is another of ours targets Of legislature“.

