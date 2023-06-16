FI, Paolo Berlusconi and that strong sign of family continuity

The family Berlusconi is willing to give a signal of continuity also on the political front. After the death of Silvio a must be indicated candidate to take his place at Senate and the idea of ​​the children – we read in Repubblica – would be to indicate the name of the uncle Paulto give a strong message to the party and avoid the run away general of the blue parliamentarians. The hypothesis makes its way. Article 19 of the statute reads: “In case of resignation or permanent impediment of the President, the Presidential Committee immediately convenes the National Council who provides for his replacement temporary for the period strictly necessary for the convocation of the National Congress“.

The regent – continues Repubblica – will be Antonio Tajani, in view of the congress. Where, however, it will be necessary to find an agreement between the various souls of the party. There application by Paolo Berlusconi would serve to certify that the family’s commitment does not fail with the death of the founder. But it will also be necessary to understand what role Marta will assume Fascinate. The deputy from Campania remains linked to Marina Berlusconi. For this, she could also have a role in the organization chart.

