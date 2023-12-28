Forza Italia, the new rules against “opportunists”. Here's what changes

Forza Italia is trying to change its skin after the death of its founder and historical leader Silvio Berlusconi. Now for the blues many things are changing and a crucial step for the survival of the party will be next European. But for the composition of the lists they tick new rulesit is the new leader who imposes them Antonio Tajani. This is a real one strict against the “smart ones” of the party that they don't pour their shares, putting the survival of the group at risk.

Forza Italia – we read in a press release – as the next European and regional elections approach, he reiterated the absolute need for European and regional parliamentarians who want to be re-nominated they necessarily must get up to date with payments of the contributions due to the movement pursuant to the regulation approved by the national council of last October 1st. Clearly it was reiterated to everyone that there will be no exceptions Also at the cost of losing characterswhich even today is talked about in the press, which they have always had opportunistic attitudes and who have already demonstrated that they conceive political commitment only for personalistic purposes.

