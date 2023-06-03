“Roma Rio will be a catchphrase”. The former Fi Baldelli becomes a DJ

An analysis of speed detection devices, the subject of an old fight, and a new album to be released, the first after the restrictions imposed by the pandemic and the subsequent electoral campaign. It’s almost a typical day for Simone Baldelli50 years old, originally from Rome, former member of Parliament for Come on Italy, but always active in the field of politics. Recently, he posted “Rome Rio“, a piece of music with Latin sounds and a touch of lightness, as Baldelli himself describes it. He hopes it will become the hit of the summer.

“It is not possible to ask me to choose which passion is stronger between politics and music, or other genres through which I express my creativity,” he says Baldelli. “It’s like a chicken-and-egg dilemma: who came first? I can’t tell. Music and politics have filled my life since I was a boy.” Indeed, “Rome Rio” combines elements of high culture, such as a sonnet by Mario de Andrade quoted in the text, with pop and the play on words between Rome and Rio, understood as the two cities, and Romario, the immense legend of Brazilian football who had experiences also in the political field in his country. This is certainly not the first attempt by Baldelli, who already has other recordings of original songs and covers to his credit, but it is not an amateur work. “I am a perfectionist and I believe in professionalism”, he explains. “I record in the studio and collaborate with professionals.”

But music is not the only aspect of his life. Baldelli has written books, including a collection of cartoons entitled “Stai Serene, Not So Much”, a satire inspired by that of Osho (real name: Frederick Palmaroli), many of which they targeted Matthew RenziPrime Minister at the time. He has also signed a practical guide on the mysteries of Montecitorio (the seat of the Italian Parliament) and contributed to a collective project entitled “Give your hands off the Biagi law”. He is an impersonator (he is said to be perfect as Robert FIG), performed in the theater and had his artwork exhibited in several exhibitions. In short, he is an eclectic character.

From a political point of view, Baldelli he went through various phases: he was a socialist, then a radical and finally, since 1998, he has always been in the Berlusconi camp. Having failed to stand as a candidate in the last general elections last September, he had to abandon the Parliament, where he had served four consecutive terms. Among his most important battles is the fight for transparency regarding the revenues deriving from the fines issued by the municipalities and against the use of speed cameras by local administrations to “raise cash”.

