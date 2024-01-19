FI and the request for an investigation into Renzo Piano for foreign compensation

In the sights of Forza Italia he ended up being a senator for life and a world-class starchitect Renzo Piano. The Azzurri have officially asked the parliamentary council for investigations and immunity checks: “We need to investigate“, declared the blue Adriano Words. The Forza Italia senator started by supporting the need – we read in Repubblica – of a in-depth analysis on some positions held by some colleagues. He then argued against the one covered by the five-starred Luca Pirondini, member of the Steering Committee of the Carlo Felice Theater Foundation of Genoa, “also for the purposes of evaluations on any ineligibility profiles“, finally arriving at the starchitect, senator for life since 30 August 2013, appointed by the then President of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitano.

Read also: EU, turning point Meloni: Fratelli d'Italia's ok for an encore of Ursula. Exclusive

Read also: Regional Sardinia, Business rumors confirmed: the League gives in on Truzzu

Paroli – continues Repubblica – aims for an in-depth analysis on positions held by Renzo Piano and also on compensation that gets from other countries. Forza Italia already fought at the time of the appointment of the senator for life. What made the world-famous architect disliked by the Azzurri were some of his statements about Silvio Berlusconiwho in an interview had defined “a terrible example” for Italy, a politician who had “given oxygen to the worst parts of society”, finally arguing that it was a “moral question” and not a right or left problem. However, Paroli's lunge also appears to be one reaction to the accusations rained down on the Undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi for the assignments which it plays despite the role of government and those on emoluments which Senator Matteo obtains Renzi from other countries.

Subscribe to the newsletter

