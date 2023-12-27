FI, the identity crisis of Tajani's party. The future passes through the Europeans

Forza Italia is increasingly in difficulty, the decision not to vote on Mes but abstaining agitated the party and did not please its European ally: the EPP. Antonio ended up in the crosshairs TajaniIn fact, the leader of the Azzurri – we read in Repubblica – failed to defend a treaty that the EPP had been aiming for for years. As if that wasn't enough, FI is preparing to support the mess too of the agreement with Albania on migrants, considered a useless forcing by the Farnesina structure. And all part of the neo-sovereignist turn of Giorgia's executive Melonswhich risks overwhelming the creature founded by Silvio Berlusconi. The hours preceding the rejection of the Save States are dramatic. Only 24 hours before the vote in the Chamber, the Melonian group leader in the Chamber Tommaso Photos reassures his colleague Paolo Barellia man very close to Tajani: “We go straight – is the meaning of his reasoning – we will not pursue Salvini's forcing”.

The Foreign Minister feels he has an edge. Then Meloni swerves sharply, to accommodate the Northern League supporter. And he leaves the blues in the middle of the ford. In Forza Italia – continues Repubblica – there is obviously a sad air. The agreement with Albania will also be digested as a necessary evil. It is not liked, it is not convincing, but it will be accepted in the name of political realism. And in the hope of obtaining some concessions on the issue of the Super bonus. But it's not enough, it can't be enough. Also the link between Forza Italia and Mediaset it seems increasingly faded. Tajani tries to do everything possible to keep Meloni's position and that of the Berlusconi family together, without much success in the undertaking. A series of problems that risk putting the party founded by Berlusconi in difficulty in view of the next European elections. Some FI executives are starting to get agitated: “So we risk disappearing“.

