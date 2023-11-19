While waiting for Zoom interviews, Fher Olvera drinks stale coffee and writes a poem. “I was watching the sea and for me it is a huge pleasure. I begin to say: ‘How I would like the drops of life to last longer, but I know that it is ending and that one day it will end, but today I drink it,'” says the musician, an enemy of formulas and the instant.

The journey with Maná began more than three decades ago. “Con calm” and “espaciando” have achieved several records, they even made history in Los Angeles by surpassing The Eagles in number of performances. His return to Peru will be on April 17 at the Nacional. “When we started in the little bars in Guadalajara, we didn’t think it was going to go to this level.”

Maná was the first group recognized as Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy (2018) and, despite the awards, Fher does not measure success precisely by that. “The Grammys don’t excite me very much, my friends in the band do (laughs). On this trip the journey has been enjoyed, it is necessary to space out, as the poets say, to be able to enjoy. Fold the curtains of the truck and if you want to have some quesadillas and some tacos, come down.”

With the ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour they donated one dollar per ticket to Latinos in the US. Fher sees “with good eyes” that other artists get involved, but maintains that they have a single task. “The artist’s obligation is to make good music, to be ethical, not because the company told them “fast” and they pay you more per album. This is not the case with Maná, we are quite slow (smiles), but we are not in that furious machine of capitalism, of money.”

In October, in the US, Fher Olvera raised the flag of Uruguay on stage and remembered former president José Mujica. “He is a philosopher. Look for it!” It is not the first time that he has talked about politics and accepts that, because of this, he may have followers and critics. Phrases from ‘My Truth’, the duet with Shakira, he dedicated to corrupt officials. “I told a colleague of yours from Argentina that I am scared of the guy they want to vote for for president. He had never seen anything like this. I know that they are ‘up to the mothers’ of Kirchnerism and they are right, but because they want to save themselves they jump into the sea believing that there is another better raft. The same thing happens with Peru and Mexico, the choice is important. “Every town has the politicians it deserves.”

—In the times of Spotify, TikTok, ‘En elpier de San Blas’, ‘How the hell’ and ‘Rayando el sol’ are heard. Why is Manna valid?

—A lot has to do with the authenticity of the lyrics, they are very much from the heart, people make them the soundtrack of their lives. It is handmade, old school. We have not fallen into the clutches of capitalism.

— Some will say: “It’s what the industry asks for.”

—No, no, no, that’s a lie. Artists have the obligation to share music that comes from your heart, from your gut, from passion. Those in reggaeton are thinking about how many downloads they are going to have on Spotify or YouTube and, again, talking about shaking their butts. What I criticize them most—besides the music, which is very tedious—is that they don’t put any effort into the lyrics. It’s nonsense, it’s sad that a generation is listening to them.

—Is there no responsibility of the record companies?

—They are the first to tell the artist: “Bring me a song and we will release an album.” Maná never accepted having a producer who imposed the company on us. Almost all the albums were made between us and this way you make sure that there is no ‘guy’ who is thinking about the return of the money. They wanted to hire us for 10 albums, giving us a fortune and we didn’t accept. They took everything you owned, merchandising, the rights to lyrics and music, and you were enslaved for 10 years with them.

—They lose creative freedom…

-Phew! Go figure! That’s why they go crazy.

—And Maná followed his times.

—(Laughs) It’s better, life is not so complicated, as Mujica himself says. You don’t have to be wishing for this and that all the time, you have to want more than anything to live day to day.