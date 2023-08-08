The meeting took place at the traditional restaurant La Casserole, in São Paulo; meeting was organized by Andrea Matarazzo and had more than 50 politicians and members of the toucan administration in the 1990s

A rare gathering of almost 60 people honored on Monday (7.Aug.2023) former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso and the launch of the Real Plan, created 29 years ago, in 1994. It was lunch at the traditional French restaurant La Cassarole, at Largo do Arouche, in São Paulo.

The meeting was organized by Andrea Matarazzo, one of the members of the FHC government (he took care of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic). Almost all the main members of the FHC administration were present, alongside the former president – ​​who is 92 years old and has also appeared infrequently in public.

“The lunch was a tribute to the group that 29 years ago had conceived the real, approved it in Congress and implemented it in the country. Group chosen, articulated and commanded by FHC. A group that showed that Brazil could be better. A government based on currency stability, social development with reduced inequality, and democracy with harmony between powers”said Matarazzo to the Power360.

The Real Plan was a successful policy that created a new currency and stabilized the economy, reducing the inflation that had plagued Brazil for nearly two decades. The plan was the greatest achievement of the tucana administration and gave the PSDB its best moments in politics, when the party elected 99 federal deputies in 1998.

There are below, photos of the meeting sent to the Power360 by Andrea Matarazzo:



Disclosure – 7.Aug.2023 From saying to the left: Gustavo Franco, José Serra and Martus Tavares



Disclosure – 7.Aug.2023 From saying to the left: Persio Arida, Osmar Chohfi, Sinesio Góis, Marcos Azambuja, Rubens Ricupero and André Lara Resende



Disclosure – 7.Aug.2023 From saying to the left: Andrea Matarazzo, Geraldo Alckmin and Jutahy Magalhães at La Casserole restaurant

GIFTS LIST

Here is the list of those present at the lunch in honor of FHC and the 29th anniversary of Plano Real, organized by Andrea Matarazzo: