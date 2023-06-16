Estadão Contenti

06/16/2023 – 8:51 am

The falls in the prices of airline tickets (-11.47%), gasoline (-3.20%), new cars (-1.36%), ethanol (-4.68%) and foodstuffs such as soybean oil ( -9.78%) pulled the consumer deflation measured by the General Price Index – 10 (IGP-10) of June, informed this Friday, 16, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

The Consumer Price Index (IPC-10) changed from an increase of 0.60% in May to a decrease of 0.18% in June.

Six of the eight expense classes registered lower rates of change, and four of them registered deflation: Transport (from 0.52% in May to -1.23% in June), Food (from 1.04% to -0. 21%), Health and Personal Care (from 1.52% to 0.49%), Communication (from 1.18% to -0.06%), Education, Reading and Recreation (from -1.50% to – 1.93%) and Clothing (from 0.63% to 0.40%).

The main contributions came from the items: gasoline (from 0.17% to -3.20%), vegetables (from 8.71% to -2.47%), medicines in general (from 3.16% to 0 .54%), mobile phone tariff (from 3.25% to -0.28%), airfare (from -8.98% to -11.47%) and footwear (from 1.24% to 0. 38%).

In the opposite direction, the rates were higher in the Housing (from 0.48% to 0.79%) and Miscellaneous Expenses (from 0.50% to 0.63%) groups. The main pressures came from the items: residential water and sewage rate (from 0.27% to 3.14%) and lottery game (from 4.59% to 7.32%).

Labor

The rise in the cost of labor accelerated inflation in the construction sector within the June IGP-10, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation. The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-10) changed from a high of 0.09% in May to a high of 1.19% in June.

The Index representing the cost of Materials, Equipment and Services rose from a high of 0.16% in May to an increase of 0.14% in June. Expenses with Materials and Equipment increased by 0.10% in June, while the costs of Services increased by 0.32% in the month.

The index that represents the cost of labor rose from an increase of 0.01% in May to an increase of 2.27% in June.























