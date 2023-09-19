Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/19/2023 – 15:19

Official inflation in the country was 4.61% in the 12 months ended in August. However, Brazilian families experienced an effective increase in the cost of living of 2.78% in the period, according to the Family Expenditure Price Index (IPGF), a new inflation index developed by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre /FGV). The calculation considers the actual expenses made by Brazilian consumers, who managed to circumvent part of the price increases in the economy through substitutions in the consumption basket.

“The recent results point to a subtle reacceleration of interannual inflation following the replacement of negative readings from July to September last year, however, the IPGF suggests that this acceleration is less pronounced than indicated by the IPCA”, highlighted the report from indicator published by FGV.

The IPGF uses Household Consumption data from the National Accounts System of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), measured and compiled by FGV’s GDP Monitor, to update monthly the weight of items in the basket of products and services whose prices are investigated. The intention is for the index to reflect inflation based on a mobile consumption basket, which automatically adapts to changes in consumer preferences over time.

The Family Expenditure Price Index (IPGF) registered an increase of 0.03% in August, compared to an increase of 0.23% recorded in the month by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA, calculated by IBGE).

As a result, the IPGF accumulates a rate of 2.11% from January to August 2023, while the IPCA remained at 3.23%.

Although it remains at a lower level than IPCA inflation, the accumulated rate in 12 months by IPGF accelerated from 2.35% in July to 2.78% in August, driven by the Transport group, “which presented deflation of 4.17% in 12 months until July and now accumulates an increase of 1.44% in August, thanks, above all, to the adjustment in fuel prices”. There was also an acceleration in the 12-month rate for the Housing group, from 3.24% in July to 4.04% in August, and Education, from 8.13% to 8.35%. The Communication group maintained the accumulated drop of 7.10%, also recorded in the previous month.

The remaining six IPGF groups recorded a reduction in their rates in 12 months between July and August: Food (from -2.92% to -4.07%), Household Articles (from -3.69% to -4 .05%), Clothing (from 5.60% to 4.23%), Health and Personal Care (from 11.39% to 10.73%), Personal Expenses (from 11.07% to 10.61%) and Services Provided to Families and personal activities (from 5.64% to 5.43%).

“When, for example, the consumer replaces rice with pasta or red meat with white meat, or even stops consuming fuel and starts using public transport more due to the increase in prices, the replaced items lose weight in the family consumption basket. and its price increases start to compromise less the cost of living and vice versa. Therefore, in the long term, this effect ends up generating a lower inflation number”, explains Matheus Peçanha, economist responsible for the research at Ibre/FGV, in an official note.

The new inflation index showed a recent worsening in the process of disseminating price increases. The IPGF diffusion index – which shows the proportion of items with price increases – went from 41.3% in July to 47.8% in August.

“However, diffusion is still lower than at the beginning of the decompression process in December 2022, when it was at 73.9% and the analysis of its 12-month moving average indicates the deepening reduction in the diffusion index since June 2022, when the inflationary process began to show signs of decompression”, considered the FGV report.