Estadão Content
11/24/2023 – 8:52

The less favorable outlook for family finances in the coming months led to the 0.2 percentage point drop recorded by consumer confidence in November compared to October, in the seasonally adjusted series, reported this Friday, 24th, Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV ).

The Consumer Confidence Index (ICC) stood at 93.0 points. In quarterly moving averages, the index fell 1.3 points, the second consecutive drop.

In November, the Current Situation Index (ISA) fell 0.4 points, the second consecutive month of declines, to 82.1 points, while the Expectations Index (IE) had a slight reduction of 0.1 point, to 100.8 points.

Among the ICC items, the item that measures the prospects for future family finances fell 3.2 points, to 93.7 points, the lowest level since November 2022. The component that measures the prospects for the future situation of the economy decreased 0.3 point, to 110.9 points. The momentum of purchases of durable consumer goods increased 3.0 points, to 97.7 points, “counterbalancing the IE-C result for stability”, assessed the FGV.

As for the current situation, the assessment of the economic situation dropped 0.8 points, to 90.6 points, and consumers’ perception of the families’ financial situation remained stable at 73.9 points.

“In November, consumer confidence eased after a sharp drop in the previous month. The result was influenced by a slight worsening of satisfaction in relation to the current situation and maintenance of expectations. Between income groups, the numbers are heterogeneous. There is an intense drop in the confidence of consumers in low-income classes, recovery in the intermediate ranges and stability in the highest class. These differences seem to be related to greater financial difficulties for these families, more pessimistic prospects in relation to employment, with a strong impact on the future financial situation and their ability to purchase durable goods”, said Anna Carolina Gouveia, economist at the Brazilian Institute of Economics of FGV (Ibre/FGV), in an official note.

The opening of the survey by income range showed a reduction in confidence among families with income up to R$2,100, a decrease of 8.7 points, while families with income between R$2,100.01 and R$4,800 had an increase of 2.8 points in trust. The indicator rose 0.9 point for families with income between R$4,800.001 and R$9,600, and decreased 0.1 point in the group with income above R$9,600.01.

The improvement in consumer confidence among intermediate income groups was influenced both by assessments of the current moment and by perspectives on the future.

The Consumer Survey collected interviews between the 1st and 21st of November.