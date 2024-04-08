Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 04/08/2024 – 8:34

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) accelerated from 0.10% at the end of March to 0.18% in the first four weeks of April. With the result, the index accumulates an increase of 2.60% in 12 months, compared to 2.93% in the previous reading.

In this calculation, four of the eight groups that make up the IPC-S registered an increase: Education, Reading and Recreation (-2.22% to -1.80%), Food (0.56% to 0.71%), Health and Personal Care (0.32% to 0.42%) and Apparel (-0.03% to 0.09%).

The movement of these groups was driven, respectively, by the items airfare (-12.03% to -11.01%), vegetables (-0.54% to 2.74%), medicines in general (-0, 20% to 0.72%) and women's clothing (-0.15% to 0.19%).

On the other hand, there was a slowdown in the groups Miscellaneous Expenses (0.42% to 0.20%), Transport (0.21% to 0.17%) and Housing (0.53% to 0.52%), driven by , respectively, for banking services (0.74% to 0.34%), gasoline (0.35% to -0.04%) and residential rent (2.61% to 2.23%).

The Communications group (-0.31% to -0.31%) repeated the rate of change from the last calculation, with streaming services (0.86% to 1.65%), on the rise, but monthly fees for cable TV subscription (0.23% to 0.01%) in a descending direction.

Influences

The biggest upward influences on this IPC-S reading came from residential rent (2.61% to 2.23%); tomato (3.19% to 10.31%); onion (17.35% to 14.16%); health plan and insurance (0.65% to 0.65%) and residential electricity tariff (0.35% to 0.60%).

At the other end, they pulled the airfare index down (-12.03% to -11.01%); potato (-16.51% to -14.36%); telephone, internet and pay TV combo (-0.46% to -0.67%); ribeye (-1.60% to -2.47%) and carrots (-6.51% to -4.88%).