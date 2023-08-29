Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2023 – 8:39 am

The Industry Confidence Index (ICI) dropped 0.5 points in August, after having dropped 2.1 points in July. As a result, the index reached 91.4 points, the worst level since August 2020 (89.8 points). At the quarterly moving average, the index contracted by 0.5 points to 92.4 points. The information was released this Tuesday, 29, by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

Among the three components of the ICI, two dropped in August. The Current Situation Index (ISA) retreated 1.0 point, to 88.5 points, while the Expectations Index (IE) remained stable, at 94.4 points. The Level of Use of Installed Capacity (Nuci) dropped by 0.2 percentage point, to 80.8%.

“Industry confidence fell for the second consecutive month influenced by the worsening of the perception about the momentum and stability in relation to expectations. The results show that businessmen are still greatly affected by the current macroeconomic situation, which still sustains interest rates and household debt at high levels, making it difficult for demand to recover and keeping companies with a high level of inventories, especially in the segments that produce consumer goods. consumption”, evaluates in a note the economist of Ibre/FGV, Stéfano Pacini.

Among the items that make up the ISA, the one that most influenced the fall in the month was the one that measures the perception of entrepreneurs about the current situation of business, which dropped 2.7 points, to 88.9 points, the lowest mark since February 2022 (86.9 points). The indicator that measures the current level of demand also fell (-0.9 points), to 91.5 points. Already the level of inventories retreated 0.9 points to 113.6 points.

On the side of expectations, the predicted production indicator rose 1.6 points, to 94.7 points, while the one that measures perspectives on hiring rose 0.9 points to 101.0 points. In contrast, the business trend for the next six months fell 2.4 points to 87.9 points, remaining below 100.0 points since September 2021.

“For the next few months, business prospects reinforce the idea of ​​a second half with a lukewarm level of activity, but with some improvement in the job market”, assesses Pacini.