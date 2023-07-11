Estadão Contenti

07/11/2023 – 10:37 am

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) slowed down to 0.01% in the first preview of July, after 0.72% in the same reading of June, informed this Tuesday morning, 11, the Getulio Vargas Foundation ( FGV).

In the openings, there was a cooling only of Labor (1.56% to 0.17%), against acceleration of Materials and Equipment (-0.16% to -0.14%) and Services (0.12% to 0 .26%).

Influences

The greatest downward pressure on the INCC-M in the first preview of July came from carbon steel rebars and wires (1.23% to -0.67%), electrical conductors (-5.40% to -1.63 %) and PVC pipes and fittings (-0.01% to -0.88%), along with mortar (-0.02% to -0.82%) and wooden doors and windows (0.00% to -0.37%).

On the other hand, the main upward pressure came from electricians (2.54% to 0.55%), engineers (1.95% to 0.50%) and common portland cement (-3.59% to 0.55% ), in addition to projects (0.03% to 0.31%) and bricklayer (2.40% to 0.10%).























