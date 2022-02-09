The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) decelerated to 1.38% in the first preview of February, from 1.41% in the same preview of January, informed on the morning of this Wednesday, 9, the Fundação Getulio Vargas ( FGV). At the close of last month, the index had advanced 1.82%.

At the openings, wholesale prices pulled the indicator’s relief. The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M) cooled to 1.75% in this reading, from 1.85% in the first preview of January. In the first month closed, the indicator had registered a high of 2.30%.

On the other hand, between the first preview of January and February, the FGV registered acceleration in the Consumer Price Index (IPC-M), from 0.19% to 0.27%, and in the National Construction Cost Index ( INCC-M), from 0.30% to 0.51%. The indicators had advanced 0.42% and 0.64% at the end of January, respectively.

