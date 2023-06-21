Estadão Contenti

06/21/2023 – 8:52 am

Contrary to the loss of momentum in world trade, the volume of Brazilian exports should grow 5.4% in 2023, after having already increased 4.4% in 2022, according to the Foreign Trade Indicator (Icomex) report released this Wednesday. fair, 21st, by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

FGV recalls that the World Trade Organization (WTO) forecasts a slowdown in the pace of growth in the volume of world trade in goods, from an increase of 2.7% in 2022 to 1.7% in 2023. South, the increase would go from 1.9% to 0.3% in the same period.

“Brazil is the largest economy in the region and the largest exporter. Among the top 30 world exporters in 2022, the only (South American) country on the list is Brazil in 26th position (1.3% share of world exports). In this context, the forecast for export volume growth in the region (South America) is strongly influenced by the performance of Brazil”, pointed out the Icomex report.

From January to May 2023, the volume exported by Brazil increased by 9.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. From January to May 2022, this increase had been 0.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

“The results suggest, therefore, that the WTO forecast of deterioration for the region (South America) should not apply to Brazil. The pace of growth is expected to slow down in the second half of the year with lower shipments of soybeans, worsening sales to Argentina and continuing with the decline in sales to the European Union. However, except for unforeseen events, the data so far point to a greater growth in the volume exported in 2023 than in 2022”, projected the FGV.

The Brazilian trade balance surplus reached a record US$ 11.3 billion in May. In the accumulated result for the year, from January to May, the surplus was US$ 34.9 billion. The month of May maintained the downward trend in exported and imported prices in relation to the previous year, but an increase in volumes.

In the case of exports, prices dropped by 13.4% in May 2023 compared to May 2022, but the volume grew by 28.4%. In imports, prices decreased by 13.7% in May this year compared to May last year, but the volume increased by 1.8%.

In the accumulated from January to May of this year, export prices fell by 4.6% compared to the same period in 2022, but the volume increased by 9.0%. Import prices decreased by 3.9% in the accumulated result for the year, and volume decreased by 0.7%.

The volume of commodities exported by Brazil grew 36.0% in May 2023 compared to May 2022, while that of non-commodities rose 4.8%. As for imports, the volume of purchases of commodities rose 12.5% ​​in May this year compared to May last year, and Brazilian purchases of non-commodities increased 0.6%.

“It is observed that non-commodities account for around 90% of Brazil’s total imports”, pondered the FGV.

The Icomex also revealed a 63.9% increase in the imported volume of agricultural capital goods from January to May 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. For the industry, the acquisition of imported capital goods accumulates an increase of 10 .9% in the accumulated result for the year.

From January to May 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year, Brazil exported more, in terms of values, to Argentina (26.9%), China (8.1%) and the United States (4.1%). In the opposite direction, there was a drop in remittances to the European Union, -6.2%.























