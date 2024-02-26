Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/26/2024 – 8:37

The Construction Confidence Index (ICST) rose 1.8 points in February, to 97.6 points, interrupting the indicator's sequence of four consecutive drops. The result is the highest level for the ICST since October 2022, when it reached 99.4 points. In quarterly moving averages, the ICST increased by 0.5 points in this reading. The information was recently released by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

“Sectoral confidence grew, leveraged by the more favorable perception regarding the current business environment and the coming months”, summarizes the coordinator of Construction Projects at Ibre/FGV, Ana Maria Castelo, in a note.

She highlights that the Business Current Situation Index (ISA) registered the second consecutive increase in the margin, but still remaining in the “moderate pessimism” field, due to the negative assessment of installation and finishing works companies. “These segments, which are in the final phase of the production process, have reflected the end of many works in the real estate market since the last months of 2023”, explains Castelo.

On the other hand, the coordinator mentions that there was an improvement in the indicators of expected demand and business trends in a widespread manner. “New works should begin, strengthening the business cycle again in the coming months,” she notes.

At the opening of the indicator in February, the Current Situation Index (ISA-CST) advanced 0.8 points, to 95.5 points, the highest level since September of last year. The movement was the result exclusively of the improvement in the current business situation indicator, which rose 2.3 points, to 96.7 points. The contract portfolio volume indicator, in turn, dropped 0.6 points, to 94.3 points.

In February, the Expectations Index (IE-CST) also advanced, growing 2.5 points, to 99.7 points, the highest mark since October 2022. There was an improvement in the expected demand indicator for the next three months (an increase of 1.9 points, to 99.5 points) and in the business trends indicator for the next six months (up 3.0 points, to 99.8 points).

The Construction Capacity Utilization Level (Nuci) grew 1.4 percentage points in this reading, reaching 78.5%. The Nucis for Labor and Machinery and Equipment increased 1.3 and 1.7 percentage points, respectively, to 79.7% and 74.3%.