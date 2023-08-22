Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2023 – 9:00 am

The Brazilian trade balance recorded a record surplus from January to July this year, fueled by exports of agricultural commodities and crude oil. However, the second half will be less favorable, given the worsening crisis in Argentina and the expected slowdown in China, pointed out the report by the Foreign Trade Indicator (Icomex) released this Tuesday, 21, by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). .

“Possible negative impacts from the turmoil in Argentina could impact exports this year. In the case of China, a slowdown in exports for the second half was already expected”, highlighted Icomex.

From January to July 2023, Brazil registered a surplus of US$ 53.6 billion, the highest for that period of the year within the historical series started in 1998. The volume exported by Brazil increased 9.0% in relation to the same period of the previous year, while the imported volume decreased by 1.2%. In terms of value, exports increased by 0.1%, and imports dropped by 8.8%. There was influence of the drop in prices, which fell 7.7% from January to July in exports, and fell 8.8% in imports.

“Until the end of the year, major changes in prices are not expected, with a possible upward trend in oil”, estimated the FGV.

From January to July 2023, China leads the ranking of participation in Brazilian exports, with a share of 30.3%, followed by the United States (10.5%) and Argentina (5.7%).

“The Chinese economy is concerned about the downward bias in the country’s growth projections, influenced by the reduction of investments in construction, a drop in exports and deflation, which signals weak domestic demand. It should be noted, however, that estimates of GDP growth of around 5% were already the official estimate of the Chinese government. There is a relative consensus among the analyzes on the possible impacts on Brazilian exports. Agricultural exports would follow the expected seasonal behavior, with a slowdown in growth in the second half”, explained the FGV.

“The second source of concern is Argentina. The increase in exports to the country stands out, even with the economic recession. Until July, exports of automobiles and parts continued to grow and accounted for 19% of Brazilian exports to Argentina. The drought in the country introduced a new product to the agenda: soy in grain, with a 16% share in the accumulated until July. In the year 2022, soybean exports were US$ 181 million and in 2023, until July, US$ 1.7 billion.”

Icomex mentions that a slowdown in sales in the automotive sector and the gradual resumption of regularization of soy planting were already foreseen, but the “turmoil associated with the election period, however, led to a worsening of the economic scenario with exchange protection measures”.

“Argentina’s contribution to the increase in export volume is not expected to be sustained in the coming months. As for speculations about a possible victory of the candidate who programs the dollarization of the Argentine economy, this would not be the main problem, since most of the trade is carried out in dollars and/or are intra-company transactions. The greatest impact could come from Argentina’s promise to leave Mercosur, with the loss of preferential market access, in addition to creating a scenario of instability and uncertainty regarding possible agreements negotiated with other countries, such as the Mercosur-European Union agreement”, he predicted. the FGV.

As for shipments of Brazilian products to the United States, the expectation of reduced demand caused by the increase in interest rates would also result in a less favorable scenario for Brazilian exports.

“In short, by the end of the year, a lower pace of growth in exports is expected”, summarized the FGV.