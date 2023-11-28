Board of Trustees approved Budget and action plan this Tuesday (Nov 28); R$ 95.15 billion will be allocated to Minha Casa, Minha Vida

O FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) will have R$117.65 billion to invest in projects and public policies provided for by law. The amount is included in the 2024 Budget approved this Tuesday (28.Nov.2023) by the Guarantee Fund Board of Trustees.

The amount was divided as follows: R$105.65 billion for investments in housing, R$6 billion for basic sanitation and R$6 billion for urban infrastructure.

The council also approved an action plan for 2024. In housing, 538,000 housing units are planned to be built next year. Most of the resources will be spent on the program My home, my life, which will have R$95.15 billion available, equivalent to 90.1% of the Housing Budget. An additional R$2 billion is earmarked for popular housing in general.

Within the Minha Casa, Minha Vida Budget, R$9.95 billion will be granted as a non-refundable subsidy (without recovery of the value) for discounts on installments for families with a monthly income of up to R$4,400. The program intends to grant the discount to 339,000 housing units next year.

The Pró-Cotista line, which benefits the purchase of properties for workers with FGTS accounts, will have R$8.5 billion. In relation to sanitation and urban infrastructure, the Budget establishes that works in both areas will benefit 14.9 million people.

According to the approved Budget, FGTS investments will not compromise the financial health of the fund. According to the Ministry of Labor and Employmentthe average profitability of the applications is sufficient to cover all projected costs and form a technical reserve.

Supreme

The Budget approved this Tuesday (Nov 28) may change if the STF (Supreme Federal Court) decide to make the correction of money in workers’ accounts the same as that of savings. The trial on the matter was interrupted at the beginning of November due to a request for a review from Minister Cristiano Zanin. At the moment, there were 3 votes in favor of the change.

Currently, the FGTS yields 3% per year plus the TR (Referential Rate). The passbook yields the equivalent of the TR plus 0.5% of the month (6.17% per year) when the Selic Rate (basic interest in the economy) is above 8.5% per year.

According to the current formula, savings yielded 8.26% per year at the beginning of November. According to the AGU (General Attorney’s Office), the FGTS would have to receive annual contributions of R$8.6 billion to cover the new correction formula. Furthermore, paying retroactive amounts would cost the National Treasury R$660 billion.

With information from Brazil Agency