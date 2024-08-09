Understand how the share of profits that workers will be entitled to will be calculated; Caixa has until August 31 to make the credit

The Board of Trustees of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) approved on Thursday (August 8, 2024) the distribution of R$15.19 billion among workers who have accounts linked to the fund. The amounts will start to be distributed starting this Friday (August 9).

On July 16, the Board of Trustees recorded the largest profit in the fund’s history, calculated at R$23.4 billion.

According to the council, with this distribution, the profitability of FGTS linked accounts in 2023 will exceed the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) by 3.16 percentage points, being the highest profitability since 2016.

The IPCA aims to measure the inflation of a set of products and services sold in retail, relating to the personal consumption of families

All workers with a balance in their linked FGTS accounts on December 31, 2023 are entitled to receive the amounts that will be distributed.

HOW TO CALCULATE

The money is distributed proportionally to the balance of each worker’s account on December 31 of the previous year. To find out their share of the profit, the worker must multiply the balance by 0.02693258. In other words, for every R$1,000 of balance, the shareholder will receive R$26.93.

Caixa must credit the amount by August 31 to the 218.6 million linked accounts entitled to distribution held by 130.8 million workers.

The amount will go directly to the FGTS balance. Beneficiaries can only withdraw the amount in the cases provided for by law:

serious illnesses;

dismissal without just cause;

retirement;

natural disasters; and

acquisition of residential property.

HOW TO CHECK THE BALANCE

Workers can check their balance in the fund using the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS phones. Those who cannot check the balance online should go to any Caixa branch and request a statement at the service desk.

The bank also sends the FGTS statement in paper form every 2 months to the registered address. Anyone who has moved should go to a Caixa branch or call 0800-726-0101 and inform the new address.

PERFORMANCE

According to the law, the FGTS yields 3% per year plus the TR (reference rate). Recently, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) decided that the fund must have a minimum correction by the IPCA, but the correction is not retroactive on the balance of the accounts and is only valid from the publication of the result of the judgment.

If the sum of the profit distribution with the 3% annual yield plus TR is less than inflation, it is the obligation of the Board of Trustees to define a form of compensation so that the correction reaches the IPCA.

PROFIT

The positive FGTS result in 2023, of R$23.4 billion, represents almost double the R$12.1 billion recorded in 2022. Of the total gain in 2023, R$16.8 billion comes from the recurring profit of the FGTS, resulting from the fund’s investments in public securities and in investments in housing, sanitation, infrastructure and health.

The other R$6.6 billion comes from the restructuring of the fund that finances the reconstruction of Porto Maravilha, in Rio de Janeiro. The agreement was signed in August 2023 to continue the works in the port region, which began in 2010.

With information from Brazil Agency.