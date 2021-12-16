President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday, 15, that the resources to help residents of cities hit by floods in Bahia should be released within a maximum of five working days.

The information was given during a speech made at a meeting with businessmen at the Fiesp headquarters, at a time when Bolsonaro tried to defend himself from criticism received for the delay in supporting the victims.

+ Bolsonaro says it does not interfere with fuel prices

“The other day, someone lifted the sign We haven’t stolen for three years. It’s not a virtue, it’s an obligation, but it takes work. Being the Chief Executive is not easy, the beating comes from everywhere”, said Bolsonaro, who then spoke about the situation in regions flooded by the rains.

Caixa will release the withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees (FGTS) for calamities in regions of Bahia and Minas Gerais affected by the floods. However, for this to be possible, it is necessary that the municipalities decree a state of calamity and the Ministry of Regional Development recognizes this situation through an ordinance.

After complaining about the difficulties of governing, Bolsonaro said that what comforts him most is knowing that he does not have a communist sitting in his place at the Palácio do Planalto. In a clear reference to former president Lula, his opponent in the quest for reelection in 2022, the statement drew some applause from the audience who followed the speech at Fiesp.

During the event, the president reaffirmed his position against the isolation measures adopted by state and city governments in the pandemic. “Perhaps I was the only head of state to be against the people staying at home and seeing the economy later.”

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?