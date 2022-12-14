FGTS Council revised rule, in force since May, which allowed renegotiation of installments in up to 12 months

The worker will be able to use the balance of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) to settle up to 6 installments of housing financing in arrears from January 2023. The decision was approved this Tuesday (13.Dec.2022) by the Council Curator of the FGTS.

The new determination reduces by half the lack of current standard, which allowed the use of FGTS to renegotiate up to 12 overdue installments, in force since May. If there was no approval, the beneficiary of the loan could only use the fund’s resources to pay off up to 3 installments, as was traditionally done.

The Board of Trustees did not change the other rules for using the FGTS to purchase a home. The conditions for liquidation, amortization or advance of part of the non-defaulting installments remain in force.

Transport

The Board of Trustees also allowed private transport infrastructure concessionaires –which operate highways, railways, waterways, ports or airports– to have access to FGTS resources through the Pró-Transportes (Transport Infrastructure and Urban Mobility Program). The measure had been proposed by the MDR (Ministry of Regional Development).

With the authorization, consortia and special purpose societies can obtain financing, with FGTS resources, to build urban mobility works in regions impacted by the projects. In this way, Pró-Transportes will be able to finance the construction of a viaduct in a region affected by a railroad or a bus corridor or rail connection between an airport and a subway, train or BRT station.

According to the MDR, the measure could increase investments contracted by concessionaires, highways and railways by around R$ 2 billion. Access to Pró-Transportes resources can be done by public entities (local and federal governments), companies that are part of consortia that operate public urban transport and SPEs (Specific Purpose Companies).

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷