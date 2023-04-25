The Federal Supreme Court (STF) began judging, last Thursday (20), the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 5090, which questions the application of the Referential Rate (TR) in correcting the balances of linked accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The trial is due to resume this Thursday (27).

“Considering that there has been a change in dynamics over time, the calculation criterion for this index leads to a situation where there is a loss in property and worker equity, that is, the correction does not follow the real inflation of the period. Basically, there is a financial loss”, explains Ciro Ferrando, Invited Professor of the FGV Law Program at FGV Direito Rio.

What is the proposal to correct the FGTS balance?

Through the action in the Supreme Court, the possibility of a recomposition due to inflation is discussed, which would be a real monetary correction so that there is no financial loss to the worker. It is expected that the ministers’ decision may adopt some index outside the TR, such as the Consumer Price Index (INPC) or the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

“Currently, the FGTS is corrected by the set of the Referential Rate (TR) plus an annual interest rate that varies from 3% to 6%, depending on the start date of the FGTS account. It is worth mentioning that almost all Brazilian workers fall within the 3% annual interest rate”, explains Rafael Beltrão, lawyer and founding partner of Cálculo Jurídico.

The proposal presented by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso suggests that the FGTS remuneration set should be at least equal to the savings income – currently at 6.17% per year. The minister also defended that the effects of the decision occur from the publication of the minutes of the trial, that is, without retroactive effects.

What would the corrected value be?

To exemplify the change, see below two simulations made by Beltrão:

A worker who currently has R$400 in FGTS balance and has worked for the last 20 years with an average salary of R$5,000, is entitled to receive R$68,799.91 in April 2023, if the review is favorable

A worker who stopped working in 2015 and, at the time, had a salary of R$8,000 and an accumulated balance of R$8,000 in FGTS, would be entitled to receive more than R$400,000 with the FGTS review, with the review approved in the STF.

How to ask for corrected values?

Victor Gadelha, specialist in Tax Law and founder of Easy Legal, recalls that in order for the worker to have the values ​​fully corrected, in case of a favorable decision by the STF, he needs to have an action.

“Otherwise, this worker will probably not receive past amounts and, even in relation to future corrections, he will only have them spontaneously applied by Caixa Econômica Federal after the final and unappealable transit of ADI 5090, which should take another year to happen”, says Gadelha.

Who is entitled to review the FGTS?

Any worker who has had deposits in the FGTS account from 1999 to the present day, even if they have already withdrawn or retired.

Who is not entitled to review the FGTS?

Public employees (statutory regime), domestic employees until 2015, self-employed workers and interns.