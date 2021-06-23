The change in the correction of the balance in the FGTS accounts (Guarantee Fund for Employees) may have an impact of at least R$ 401 billion in the fund’s accounts. The calculation is by the SPE (Secretariat of Economic Policy), of the Ministry of Economy, in advance of the Estadão/Broadcast.

The action to change the monetary correction of the balance is in the STF (Supreme Federal Court), but it has not yet been ruled. Currently, the FGTS balance is adjusted by the TR (Referential Rate), which is currently zero, plus interest of 3% per year. The action in the Court wants the correction to be made by one of the indexes of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) which measures consumer inflation plus 3%.

The IFGT (Worker’s Guarantee Fund Institute) asks that the issue be judged by the STF. The lawsuit was on the agenda for discussion on May 13, but the trial was postponed. The institute claims that, from 1999 until today, the government has stopped crediting R$ 554 billion in the fund’s accounts due to non-adaptation to inflation. More than 60 million workers would have been harmed.

If the STF accepts the action and decides that the FGTS should be adjusted by the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index), the estimated impact is R$401 billion. If the ministers decide that the monetary correction should be made with the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), the impact could reach R$ 408 billion.

The Ministry of Economy’s calculations take into account all FGTS linked accounts since 1999.

Another possible effect of the change would be an imbalance in the loans made by the fund. These loans, whether for companies or consumers, are made based on the TR, at an interest of 3% per year and an additional remuneration for the FGTS and workers. If the monetary correction is changed, there is uncertainty as to what the loans made on the terms then in effect would look like.

Furthermore, future loans through the fund would be less attractive. “The money that TR lends will have to be lent to the IPCA, and this will greatly limit the public that will want to borrow from the FGTS”, said Gustavo Tillmann, director of the FGTS Department at the ministry, to Estadão/Broadcast.

Tilmann also says that the policy for distributing the fund’s results to its members, implemented in 2017, corrected the inflationary issue. In 2020, the FGTS distributed R$7.5 billion in profit for the year 2019. The gain was 4.9%, above inflation, which closed the year at 4.31%.

But the ministry recognizes that with inflation accelerating in 2021, profitability could be a challenge. The distribution of the 2020 profit is yet to be decided next week.

