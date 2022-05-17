Workers who performed activities with a formal contract and had a balance in accounts linked to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) on December 31, 2021 can receive the FGTS profit from August 1.

Caixa Econômica Federal manages this money and invests it in credit operations in strategic areas such as sanitation and infrastructure. The FGTS profit is the sum of the accumulations by the guarantee fund that is multiplied according to interest and earnings and, annually, this amount is divided among the insured.

When will they be distributed?

According to law 13.446/2017, these profits must be distributed annually until August 31st.

How much will the payment be?

The amount of payments has not yet been defined and should be informed soon by the federal government. In 2021, for example, Caixa distributed more than R$ 8 billion to the guarantee fund accounts.

In 2021, the amounts credited corresponded to R$1.86 for each R$100.00 of FGTS balance on 12/31/2020.



Check out an example of the payment:

Workers can check the statement through the FGTS application, CAIXA website (fgts.caixa.gov.br) and CAIXA internet banking (for Bank customers).