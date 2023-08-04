Ranking prepared by the TST shows that there are more than 200 thousand processes related to this penalty until May 2023

There are 205,229 lawsuits pending in the Labor Court related to the payment of a fine of 40% of the FGTS (Self-Service Guarantee Fund) to workers dismissed without just cause. It is the most recurring subject in the Labor Court until May 2023, shows ranking elaborated by TST (Superior Labor Court).

Next, the non-payment of overtime appears. In 3rd place, article 477 determines that when the company does not pay the severance pay within 10 days, it must pay a fine equivalent to the value of a salary to the injured employee.

read the ranking:

The TST informed that the ranking is based on the PJe (Electronic Judicial Process), a system for digital processing of labor processes. According to the organ, the themes appear more than once on the list because they can be questioned in court in different aspects.