Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2023 – 20:34

Companies will have a new way to pay their employees’ Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) from January 2024. The process will be fully digital and via pix only. The testing phase of the new system starts this Saturday, the 19th. The mechanism will bring together contributions from various competencies in a single document, reducing operating costs and time spent on activities.

According to experts consulted by the Estadão/Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, the change is positive for companies, as it extends the FGTS collection date from the 7th to the 20th, in addition to providing more security, due to the unification of the systems, and making faster cash flow. The testing phase ends on November 10th.

“We will have much more control and freedom, as everything is done in a single portal, in an easier way. The companies’ cash flow will be more dynamic, because the processing time with the pix is ​​shorter. It came to modernize”, says BHub’s Personnel Department coordinator, Felipe Figueiredo. BHub is a startup that provides accounting services for companies.

With the adoption of pix as a payment method, transferring the guarantee fund, which used to take three to five business days, according to Figueiredo, becomes instantaneous. The calculation of interest is also done automatically.

Since 2019, the federal government has been trying to digitize the FGTS system. The first resolution on the subject was published in May of that year and, since then, R$99.5 million have been earmarked for this change. According to the Ministry of Labor and Employment, it will serve to combat default, end bureaucracy and provide more transparency.

The new system makes it possible to generate guides in the same place, replacing the SEFIP and GFIP systems. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the FGTS Digital “aims to improve the collection, the provision of information to workers and employers, the calculation, launch and collection of FGTS resources”.

As the database will be the same as the e-Social, the lawyers recommend that companies should be even more careful when sending employee information. “Employers should seek to prepare their system to have these guides available via pix and register new attorneys, who will not be migrated automatically”, advises lawyer André de Melo Ribeiro, specialist in Labor Law and partner at Dias Carneiro Advogados.

This FGTS migration to the same system will also facilitate the government’s inspection in relation to possible infractions, evasion or calculation errors in the collection, according to the lawyer. “The centralization of information will facilitate the work of tax auditors to investigate irregularities and prosecute employers who fail to comply with their legal obligations”, concludes Ribeiro.