From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/05/2024 – 5:36

The Board of Trustees of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) must define this Thursday, the 8th, the percentage of last year’s profit that will be distributed to workers in 2024.

The FGTS recorded a profit of R$23.4 billion in 2023, the highest result in its history, almost double the R$12.1 billion recorded in 2022. As a result, the distribution of this profit among workers with accounts linked to the fund should also be a record.

Caixa Econômica Federal has until August 31 to credit the portion of FGTS profits shared among shareholders, but in recent years it has completed the transfers before that date.

What money is this?

A 2016 law established the distribution of FGTS results with the aim of increasing the profitability of the worker’s linked accounts, through the distribution of their results.

It is up to the FGTS Board of Trustees to define the percentage of profit to be distributed, and Caixa to operationalize the credit in the FGTS accounts of workers who have this right.

The higher the balance, the higher the transfer. The money will be distributed in proportion to the balance in each account in the worker’s name on December 31 of the previous year.

It is important to note that this money will remain in the fund. Withdrawals from the FGTS are only authorized in specific situations established by law, such as dismissal without just cause, retirement, purchase of a home or anniversary withdrawal.

What will be the value?

In 2023 and 2022, 99% of the profit was distributed to shareholders. In 2021, 96% of the positive result was shared.

Mario Avelino, president of IFGT, estimates that the percentage of distribution of FGTS results will be in the range of 90%, which means an amount of R$21 billion, which would be the highest value of profit distribution since the beginning of the measure.

With this, Avelino calculates that the multiplier factor to calculate how much each account should receive is 3.6620%. “Based on the decision of the Supreme Federal Court to maintain the TR as a monetary update index, and that the sum of the FGTS income, interest of 3% per year + TR + Distribution of Result (Profit), cannot be less than the IPCA [índice oficial da inflação]”, he explains.

If this percentage is considered – which is applied to the balance of the Worker’s Account Fund on December 31, 2023, it results in a total return of 8.4748%, which would be 3.8548% higher than the IPCA, and higher than 0.45% on the return on the savings account in 2023, calculates the IFGT. In 2023, the multiplier index was 2.461511%.

For example, for a balance of R$10,000 (on 12/31/23), considering the factor of 3.6620%, the amount to be received as a percentage of the FGTS profit will be R$366.20. See table below:

Simulation of the amount to be received from the distribution of FGTS profits

STF decision on FGTS profitability

In June, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) ruled that the FGTS balance must be adjusted by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), an index used to measure the country’s official inflation. In other words, the return on the balance must be at least the percentage of inflation recorded by the IPCA.

The decision has no retroactive effect, therefore, it does not affect the balance deposited, only the corrections from the effective date of the law. In 2023, the IPCA recorded was 4.62%.

If we consider the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, for example, the FGTS account balance would have yielded more for the worker in 2021 and 2022.

How to check your balance

The FGTS account balance can be checked:

through the FGTS app

through the Caixa website for those who have an account at the bank

What is FGTS?

The FGTS – Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço (Employment Severance Fund) was created in 1966 and came into effect in January 1967. The idea was to create a type of security “savings” for workers, whether in the event of unfair dismissal, to guarantee resources in the event of unemployment, retirement or to be used by dependents in the event of death. It can also be used in the event of housing financing or serious illness.

In the case of dismissal without just cause, the employee receives the FGTS balance plus a 40% fine on the amount.

The total amount of the Fund is also a source of resources for the financing of housing, basic sanitation and urban infrastructure programs.