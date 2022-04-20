Rule is only valid for up to 12 installments of mortgage pending payment

THE FGTS Council released the use of the fund to settle up to 12 installments in arrears of real estate financing.

Currently, the worker cannot have more than 3 installments in arrears to use FGTS resources to amortize the outstanding balance.

THE decision was published this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) in official diary.

The measure is temporary. It will enter into force on May 2nd and will be valid until December 31st.

There was an increase in problem assets in real estate financing, according to report of the Central Bank, at the end of last year.

Low interest rates, practiced until the end of 2021, helped to increase the credit portfolio in the sector.

But the advance of inflation and financing rates had an impact on the increase in delinquency. It mainly affected families with an income of up to 2 minimum wages.

THE Federal Savings Bank holds more than 90% of the market and helped support the decision.

The FGTS is the main source of funds for social housing programs.