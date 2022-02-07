Caixa Econômica Federal will allow, from the second half of this month, the anticipation of up to five anniversary withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Currently it is possible to advance only three, with interest of 1.49% per month.

The FGTS birthday withdrawal is a method that allows the annual withdrawal of part of the FGTS balance. As Caixa will increase the number of years that can be brought forward, the value has also been changed: from the current R$2,000, up to R$500 per year will be allowed, which totals a ceiling of R$2,500.

+ Victims of floods in cities in Bahia and Minas will be able to withdraw FGTS

+ FGTS: new group can request birthday withdrawal until the end of the month

The minimum total amount of the loan is R$500. The anticipation of each year must be at least R$300. Example: R$400 from the first year + R$300 from the second + R$300 from the third year = R$ 1000.

The withdrawal is available on the 1st business day of the birthday month until the last business day of the second month after the worker’s birthday. Example: those born in February can withdraw until April 30th. If not withdrawn, the money returns to the FGTS account.

Who can apply for the birthday withdrawal?

– Who has a balance in active or inactive FGTS accounts;

– Over 18 years of age or emancipated;

– Regular status at the Internal Revenue Service;

– Opt for the birthday withdrawal mode.

How to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The worker can enter FGTS app (Android or iOS) or not site and apply for the benefit. The amount will be available in the bank account informed in the process after 5 working days from the request.

It is also permissible to apply for any bank loan using the FGTS balance as collateral. In this case, the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal is blocked for transfer to the creditor financial institution. This practice, according to the Ministry of Economy, allows a reduction in the cost of bank loans.

2022 Anniversary Loot Calendar

Birth month Payment period January January 3 to March 31 February February 1st and April 29th March March 2 to May 31 April April 1st to June 30th May May 2 to July 29 June June 1st to August 31st July July 1st to September 30th August August 1st to October 31st September September 1st to November 30th October October 3rd to December 30th November November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December December 1st to February 28th, 2023

