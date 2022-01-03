Workers born in January can already withdraw their annual withdrawal from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service), starting this Monday (3). Anyone who has a birthday in January and wants to have access to the withdrawal-birthday can join the system until the 31st of this month.

Amounts can be withdrawn until March 31 from active or inactive accounts. The active account refers to the current job and the inactive ones are related to previous jobs.

+ FGTS: application offers payday advance loan

According to Caixa, more than 1.3 million people will be able to withdraw the benefit in January. The approximate total value of these withdrawals would be R$1.9 billion. The amount includes people who contracted advance withdrawals from financial institutions. Despite receiving the amount in advance, in this modality, these workers need to bear interest, as it is a loan.

How does birthday loot work?

The birthday withdrawal is a benefit that allows the worker to withdraw a portion of the balance of his FGTS account (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo of Employee), annually, in the month of his/her birthday. It works as an alternative to withdrawal for termination of employment, which is already a right for all formal Brazilian workers.

The birthday withdrawal amounts are available for withdrawal until the last business day of the second month following the acquisition of the withdrawal right. If the worker does not withdraw the resource by this date, he will automatically return to his FGTS account.

If you want to migrate to the withdrawal-birthday system, online, the worker must enter the FGTS application on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br or in Internet Banking and opt for the benefit.

Caixa emphasizes that the worker who opts for the withdrawal-birthday until the last day of the month of his/her birthday will be able to receive the amount in the same year of option.

How to make the birthday withdrawal?

Since February 2020, Caixa has released the digital service so that workers can withdraw their FGTS more comfortably, without having to go to a branch.

To withdraw the benefit digitally, simply access the FGTS application, consult the amounts and request the withdrawal. The app will ask for a bank account (from any institution) owned by the applicant. The amount will be available on account after 5 working days from the request. Workers can also make withdrawals at Caixa branches and lottery outlets.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?