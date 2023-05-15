Minister of Labor and Employment declared working with the articulations in Congress to approve the changes

the minister Luiz Marinho (Trabalho e Emprego) said this Sunday (May 14, 2023) that changes to the birthday withdrawal of the FGTS (Employment Time Guarantee Fund) should come only in the 2nd half of the year. “We are studying, discussing with the leaders, with the minister [das Relações Institucionais Alexandre] Padilha, who coordinates actions with the National Congress”declared at the fair of MST (Movement of Landless Workers) in the city of São Paulo, according to the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.