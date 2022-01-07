Workers with a formal contract born in January can request the withdrawal-birthday from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) until the end of this month. The option, optional and in force since 2020, allows the annual withdrawal of part of the balance of any active (current employment) or inactive (previous work) account of the fund.

According to Caixa, more than 1.3 million people will be able to withdraw the benefit in January. The total value of withdrawals would be R$1.9 billion. Despite receiving the amount in advance, it is necessary to bear interest, as it is a loan.

+ FGTS: application offers payday advance loan

The birthday withdrawal can be requested annually, in the month of the worker’s birthday and the modality works as an alternative to withdrawal upon termination of the employment contract.

Amounts can be withdrawn until the last business day of the second month following the anniversary month. For example: anyone born in January must apply for a ransom by the end of January to receive it by the end of March.

In 2020, 9.7 million workers opted for the withdrawal-birthday of the FGTS, a number that increased to 9.8 million in 2021. Currently, there are 88 million accounts linked to the FGTS.

How to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The worker can enter the FGTS app (android or iOS), at the site or in Internet Banking and opt for the benefit. The amount will be available in the bank account informed in the process after 5 working days from the request.

It is also allowed to apply for any bank loan using the FGTS balance as collateral. In this case, the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal is blocked for transfer to the creditor financial institution. This practice, according to the Ministry of Economy, allows a reduction in the cost of bank loans.

2022 loot-birthday calendar

Birth month Payment period January January 3rd to March 31st February February 1st and April 29th March March 2nd to May 31st April April 1st to June 30th May May 2nd to July 29th June June 1st to August 31st July July 1st to September 30th August August 1st to October 31st September September 1st to November 30th October October 3rd to December 30th November November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December December 1st to February 28th, 2023

Limit

The withdrawal-birthday has a percentage limit to the withdrawal of funds from the FGTS account according to the amount of the account. In addition, you need to pay an additional installment on the loan, which is also scaled as your account values ​​increase.

For example: whoever has BRL 300 in the FGTS can withdraw 50% of the amount (BRL 150) – in this case, there is no additional installment. Look:

FGTS balance withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500 50% of the balance no additional From BRL 500.01 40% of the balance BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000 30% of the balance BRL 150 From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10 thousand 20% of the balance BRL 650 From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15 thousand 15% of the balance BRL 1,150 From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20 thousand 10% of the balance BRL 1.9 thousand Above BRL 20,000.01 5% of the balance BRL 2.9 thousand

