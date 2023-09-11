Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 16:33

The anniversary withdrawal from the Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS), which can be changed by the current government, has gained scale over the last few years and started to move billions of reais into the banking system – through loans that anticipate withdrawals .

The numbers show how thorny the issue is, which has been closely monitored by the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, a critic of the modality.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 32.7 million workers opted for the birthday withdrawal, with half (16.9 million) taking out financing with these amounts as collateral. Until August 2023, the total contracted amounted to R$111.4 billion.

Data from the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), from the beginning of the year, showed that 70% of users of this line were negative and did not have access to other sources of credit.

The modality was created by law in 2019, under the Jair Bolsonaro administration, amid the strategy of the then economic team to stimulate the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The new type of withdrawal allowed workers to always make withdrawals in the month of their birthday – whether for consumption, paying off debts or investing in another investment with greater profitability.

This is because the FGTS yields only 3% per year, less than savings (6.17%) – which is being questioned in the Federal Supreme Court.

However, on the other hand, the new system prevented the beneficiary from accessing the amount accumulated in the account in the event of unfair dismissal.

In this case, under current rules, the worker can only withdraw the amount corresponding to the termination fine, which corresponds to 40% of the total amount deposited by the employer.

If you want to return to withdrawal-termination (which allows redemption in case of termination), there is a grace period of 24 months.

For Marinho, this is a “distortion”, an “injustice against the worker”. The minister claims that the FGTS was created to help the beneficiary in the event of dismissal and that, therefore, there was a misuse of purpose.

Technicians from the Ministry of Labor also understand that the rule, by allowing annual withdrawals, violates another objective of the FGTS, which is to create savings to finance investments in infrastructure.

For this reason, Marinho sent a Bill to the Civil House that changes the birthday withdrawal rules, allowing the dismissed employee to access the full value of the fund.

This would be applied both retroactively, to workers laid off over the past few years, and to future layoffs.

The ministry estimates that the measure could release up to R$14 billion into the economy. The text, however, still needs to be discussed with members of the economic area and submitted to President Lula, who returns from India this Monday, the 11th.

O Estadão found that the Ministry of Labor is evaluating the possibility of preventing this laid-off worker from returning to the birthday withdrawal after taking the remaining FGTS balance.

This way, it would only be linked to withdrawal-termination – avoiding periodic withdrawals from the fund and gradually reducing the scope of the new modality.

For workers who took out loans with this guarantee, the project determines that the debts must be paid off with the amount redeemed.

“Let’s imagine a citizen who has a balance of R$30,000 (in the FGTS) and who took out a loan of R$10,000. He pays off what he owes to the bank and will have the right to withdraw what is left in the fund in case of dismissal”, explains the minister.