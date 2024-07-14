During the early hours of this Saturday, a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head by federal agents, who fired at a vehicle traveling on Highway 57 at kilometer 62+900, near the municipality of Villa Hidalgo.

The girl, identified as Hael Nahomi, died in the car, paramedics confirmed.

“Agents from the Investigative Police (PDI) and personnel from the Scientific Vice-Prosecutor’s Office went to the site, on the Matehuala highway near the San Lorenzo community, where the incident was initially reported. Likewise, experts from the FGESLP transferred the minor’s body to the Legal Medical Service (SEMELE) where the legal autopsy will be performed,” reported the SLP Prosecutor’s Office.

“The evidence collected will be handed over to the Attorney General’s Office as it is the competent authority in these cases,” he added.

It was reported that a family consisting of two adults and two minors was traveling in the Sentra-type vehicle.

The attack by the federal police has not yet been clarified.

The private vehicle has broken glass, both on the left side windows and the rear window, as a result of the impacts.

According to local sources, they were attacked by two members of the National Guard working in patrol car number 24132.

After the attack, it was reported that the other minor reported a gunshot wound to the arm.

The police fled the scene and abandoned the patrol car at the scene, according to preliminary reports.

The red Sentra with Tamaulipas license plates was driven by Herminio, 59, accompanied by his wife, Patricia, and his children.

So far, the GN has not commented on this matter.