The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumreported this Monday that the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) brought the case of the femicide of Ariadna Fernanda due to “the bad performance” of the Morelos prosecutor, Uriel Carmona Gándara.

During the inauguration of the new hospital in cuajimalpathe capital’s president pointed out that the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office He agrees with the FGR taking the case.

“Why does the Attorney General of the Republic attract the case? And why does the city, the Attorney General’s Office agree to this attraction? Because we continue to maintain that there was a bad performance by the Morelos prosecutor,” said Sheinbaum.

In the past week, the head of government accused the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office of protecting Rautel ‘N‘, alleged femicide of Ariadna Fernanda, because, he assured, he has ties to the defendant.

“The Attorney General of the Republic attracts the case because we continue to maintain that there was a bad action by the prosecutor of Morelos, there in that part the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City could not intervene since it is another entity of the Republic and it is an autonomous institution (…) when the FGR enters, it can already assess whether there was fraud in the actions of the Morelos prosecutor,” he said. Claudia Sheinbaum.

Additionally, he indicated that the entire investigation folder will be delivered to the FGR and reiterated that the links to the process of Rautel “N” and Vanesa “N” for the femicide of Ariadna Fernanda are maintained.

“Fortunately, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic is attracting the case, so that there are sanctions and the relationship of the Morelos prosecutor is known and why he acted,” said the official.

Ariadna Fernanda López, 27 years old, was found lifeless on October 31 on the La Pera-Cuautla highway.