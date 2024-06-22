Toluca.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) ultimately lost the case against Abraham Oseguera Cervantes “Don Rodo”, brother of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Rubén or Nemesio Oseguera “El Mencho”.

The First Collegiate Court of Appeal of Toluca confirmed the non-binding to the process issued on April 28 by the control judge Rogelio León Díaz Villarreal, of the Federal Criminal Justice Center of Almoloya de Juárez, as he did not find elements of crimes against health and carrying a firearm for exclusive use of the Army.

Unanimously, the three magistrates of the collegiate ratified that the videos shown in the trial of “Don Rodo” demonstrated that his capture was not as indicated by the National Guard agents, whose lack of veracity and credibility they considered was evidenced.

“The evidence offered by the defendant’s defense distorted the accusation made to the defendant, hence it was correct for the control judge to carry out the corresponding evidentiary assessment and issue the resolution that was the subject of the challenge,” the court ruled, when resolving the appeal. of the FGR.

“The original adjudicator, as was evident, presents as a core argument to resolve in the way he does, that with the evidence provided by the defendant’s defense, specifically the video of the house…, he distorts the facts narrated by the arresting agents in the approved police report offered by the prosecution, since in said video it can be seen that they did not happen as they narrated, evidencing its veracity and, therefore, the credibility of the capturing agents.

At dawn on April 21, the National Guard arrested “El Mencho’s” brother at his home located in a subdivision of Autlán de Navarro, Jalisco.

The federal agents stated in their information that they were carrying out a tour of the streets and, being at a distance of 20 meters, they detected three armed men who ran inside a home, upon noticing the police presence.

Immediately, they pursued them in flagrante delicto and in the patio of the building they captured “Don Rodo” with a short gun, a long gun, 2,011 fentanyl pills and 255 tablets of 3-Fluorofentanil (pfluorofentanil), a fentanyl derivative.

The other two armed men who were reported were no longer there. They would have escaped.

The videos shown by the defense at the hearing, although they were a few seconds long, revealed that there were no armed men outside that home, prior to the arrival of the National Guard. In fact there was no one.

For this reason, on April 28, Judge Díaz de León released Oseguera, who two days later left the Altiplano Prison.

Although the FGR appealed that ruling, now the appeals court agreed that the videos reveal that the version of the capture maintained by the National Guard is implausible and therefore illegal.

“From said video, the presence of 3 people who quickly entered the home and closed the door was never noticed, and then two people entered and left Mr. Abraham Oseguera Cervantes in the garage with his long weapon, his weapon. bundle and the third-party drug,” says the collegiate court.

“A situation that shows the implausibility of the approved police report or the statement of the arresting agents because the events did not occur in the way they narrated them, what was noted is that Abraham Oseguera Cervantes and the other people were not outside his house before before the police arrive.”

The referee ruled that all of the FGR’s arguments were ineffective because they were insufficient and unfounded, to reverse the non-binding to the process, since none of them effectively contest the judge’s resolution.