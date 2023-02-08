Mexico.- The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) cited to testify to two lawyers on the Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta casealmost 29 years after the assassination of the former PRI presidential candidate.

according to daily Millenniumthe FGR summoned to declare the lawyers Xavier Carvajal Machado and Marco Antonio Mackliz Mercadowho assisted the Agent of the Public Ministry for the declaration of Mario Aburto Martinezthe alleged murderer of Colosio.

The litigants will appear before the Prosecutor’s Office at the request of the Special Investigation and Litigation Team for the Luis Donaldo Colosio case, for an alleged violation of Aburto’s human rightsperpetrated on the day of the murder of the PRI member in Tijuana, March 23, 1994.

Carvajal and Macliz intervened in Mario Aburto’s statement before the Public Ministry for the murder of the former PRI candidate, at the request of the then Delegate of the extinct Attorney General’s Office (PGR), Jose Arturo Palacios Ochoa. The two lawyers agreed to the procedure and went to the FGR offices.

FGR reopens the Colosio case

In August 2022, the Attorney General’s Office announced that a specialized team would initiate New investigations into the Luis Donaldo Colosio caseby instruction of the prosecutor Alejandro Gertz Manero.

The FGR explained that the case was reopened with elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM), with Abel Galván Gallardo, former head of the Specialized Prosecutor for the Investigation of Forced Disappearance Crimes, as the person in charge of coordinating the new investigations.

As their first actions, the prosecutors requested from the director of the Institutional Archive System of the Chamber of Deputies copies of the records of the file made up of the Special Commission for the Case.

Colosio, then the PRI’s candidate for the presidency, was shot to death on March 23, 1994, while greeting supporters at a rally in the Lomas Taurinas neighborhood of Tijuana. At that time, the alleged material murderer, Mario Aburto, who is currently serving a prison sentence, was arrested, but the investigations lasted for years in search of a possible mastermind.

On October 26, 2021, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) recommended that the FGR carry out a new investigation into alleged serious violations of Aburto’s human rights, in order to “rectify deficiencies and fully clarify the facts “.

