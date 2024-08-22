The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) through its Federal Prosecutor’s Office in the State of Chihuahua, obtained from a District Judge, Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System in the entity, an order to link Eduardo “A” to trial for his probable responsibility in the crime of Against Health, in its form of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trade in its sale variant. According to the Investigation File, elements of the Mixed Cell made up of elements of the State Public Security Secretariat and the National Defense Secretariat, arrested Eduardo “A”, in the Cerro Grande Colony, in Chihuahua, Chihuahua. This person, upon noticing the presence of the elements, tried to flee, but they captured him. Upon inspection, they found two bags that together contained 216 packages of methamphetamine commonly known as crystal, with a total weight of 216 grams, which is why he was arrested and placed at the disposal of this Federal social representation. The detainee and the seized items were placed at the disposal of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, who presented the evidence to the Control Judge, who issued an order to link the case to the proceedings and, as a precautionary measure, official preventive detention. It should be noted that the accused is the same person who, at the time of being placed at the disposal of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, seized two long weapons from the first responders with the purpose of fleeing, but was arrested, which led to the opening of an Investigation File that is being integrated in the Chihuahua, Capital sub-office.