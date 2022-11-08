Mexicali, Baja California.- Five long firearms, various useful cartridges and chargers, in addition to the arrest of two people, was the result of joint work by the Secretary of Citizen Security of Baja California (SSCBC), Secretary of the National Defense (SEDENA) and the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in the municipality of Mexicali.

It was last Wednesday, November 2, when agents of the State Citizen Security Force (FESC)attached to the SSCBC, responded to an anonymous complaint made to line 089 in which the presence of armed persons was alerted inside a home on Avenida Acuática in the Mezquital neighborhood, where an operation was mounted.

Once the home was located, two men, one of them armed, tried to run when they realized the presence of the state corporation, being overtaken by the agents, managing to confiscate 01 caliber 7.62×39 mm rifle with 01 magazine supplied with 28 useful cartridges, as well as 01 wrapper containing methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 45 grams.

The arrested today were identified as Manuel de Jesús “N” and Víctor Isaac “N”who were turned over to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) where a search warrant was requested at the address indicated via complaint since it was presumed that inside there were more artifacts used to try to disrupt peace in Baja California.

The property was under surveillance by the FESC, as well as the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA), until the night of November 4 when the search warrant was carried out, managing to confiscate:

03 7.62×39 caliber rifles.

01 .223 caliber rifle.

02 .223 caliber magazines.

650 cartridges caliber 7.62×39 mm.

68 caliber .223 cartridges.

The Secretary of Citizen Security of Baja California extends the invitation to citizens to continue supporting the authorities with their complaints to the Emergency lines 9-1-1 and Anonymous Complaint 089.