They confiscate two camels and a capuchin monkey from a restaurant in Amatitán who allegedly mistreated animals, after a video went viral in which a woman and two men they hit the animal.

The Attorney General of the Republic in Jalisco, reported that the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection informed them that wildlife was sighted inside a restaurant located on the Guadalajara-Tepic highway.

After this, the Federal Prosecutor of the FGR requested a search warrant to the Control Judge that was completed together with elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) and PROFEPA personnel.

“On the site, two ruminant dromedaries (camels) and a zebus apella (Capuchin monkey)”, said the FGR through a statement.

The place and the animals were made available to the Federal Public Ministry of the FGR in Jalisco, which will continue with the investigations.

Capuchin monkey insured by the FGR / FGR in Jalisco

The FGR Jalisco invites citizens to anonymously report these cases to the telephone numbers 33 39423345, 33 39423365, 800 00 85 400 or to the emails of [email protected] and [email protected]

